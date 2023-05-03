Jitendra Awhad resigns as NCP Gen Secy, day after Pawar steps down

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday submitted his resignation from his post as the party's general secretary, a day after party supremo Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as its president.

"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to Sharad Pawar Saheb. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement", Jitendra Awhad told ANI.

On Tuesday, Pawar had said that he is stepping down as party chief, with the surprise announcement drawing emotional reactions from thousands of NCP leaders, workers and supporters who urged him to reconsider.

Among those who urged Pawar to reconsider included Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil.

Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and union minister was seen as a key architect of moves towards opposition unity ahead of the 2024 electoral battle.

Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, who had earlier said that "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back" later said that the NCP veteran would take two to three days to rethink his decision.

Sharad Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999, has held the post of party chief for the past 24 years.

The veteran politician while announcing his decision, said he will not contest elections and had also recommended constitution of a committee of senior NCP leaders to decide on the future course of action.

The committee will include Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, PC Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip Walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad and chiefs of party frontal cells, he said.

"I have three-year tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning to state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities. I started my political career on May 1, 1960. Yesterday we celebrated May Day. After this prolonged political career, one must think about stopping somewhere. One must not be greedy. I will never take the position of sticking to a post after so many years. Therefore, you might feel uneasy. But I have decided to retire from the post of the NCP chief", Pawar said.

Speaking after the release of his autobiography, Pawar said that it was time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take.

The NCP leader, however, said that he would not take retirement from public life even after resigning from the party post.

"Even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. Constant travel has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. Whether in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual. I will continue to work round the clock to solve the people's problems," he said.

Moments after senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post, Ajit Pawar supported the decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar only.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," Ajit Pawar told the party cadre who were protesting against Sharad Pawar's decision urging him to withdraw it.

Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Sharad Pawar withdraw his decision.

Ajit Pawar asked the party workers and leaders not to become emotional.

"Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back.

We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has decided and will not take it back." Ajit Pawar said the members of the committee suggested by Sharad Pawar to elect the next party President are "not from outside, but are from within the NCP family itself".

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule along with several other party leaders held talks with protesting party workers.

Ajit Pawar assured the protesting workers that the prominent leaders are going to meet Sharad Pawar, and urged the workers to go back home.

He later said that they conveyed to Sharad Pawar that workers want him to remain the party president.

"We told him (Sharad Pawar) that the workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and needs 2-3 days..." NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters as he held talks with protesting party workers in Mumbai.

The development has come amid some recent reports that Ajit Pawar may be warming up to BJP amid his ambitions to be chief minister. Ajit Pawar, a former state Deputy Chief Minister, has denied these reports.