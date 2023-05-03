Congress manifesto for Karnataka polls triggers war of words in MP

BHOPAL: The promise to ban the Bajrang Dal by the Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls has triggered a war of words in Madhya Pradesh. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP home minister questioned Congress state chief Kamal Nath’s devotion to Hanuman, Nath said those spreading hatred must face action.

In a letter to Nath on Wednesday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “The Congress may go to any extent for the politics of appeasement.” Chouhan called Bajrang Dal a “staunch nationalist organization”. The Congress, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka polls, said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI and alleged that they were promoting enmity among communities. “I have written a letter to Kamal Nath. I have seen his many tweets in which he posed himself as a Hanuman devotee.

Congress equated Bajrang Dal with PFI. Nath should clarify his stance. This is the same Congress which kept questioning Ram Janmbhoomi,” he said. Mishra said that this politics of appeasement of Congress has hurt the sentiments of “Rashtra bhakts” and devotees of Ram and Hanuman. Bajrang Dal is a right-wing Hindu outfit and has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit's insignia carries the picture of the deity. Asked about banning Bajrang Dal in the Karnataka manifesto and if the same will be included in Madhya Pradesh, Nath told reporters, “That will be decided by the manifesto committee.

Even the Supreme Court and the entire state are saying that those who spread hatred and create controversies should face action. This is a matter of our social unity.” To a question about his being a devotee of lord Hanuman, Nath asked, “What is its relation with this (banning Bajrang Dal)?” CM Chouhan slammed the Congress over its Karnataka poll manifesto. Chouhan said, “They are talking of banning Bajrang Dal, which is a staunch nationalist organization, opposes terrorism and ‘love jihad’. The organisation that creates a sense of patriotism, involves in social service, works for self-respect and awareness towards one's religion and culture is being compared with a terrorist organization like PFI?” He said that Congress was opposed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and had called Ram-Setu imaginary.

The Congress opposed Hindutva on every occasion and now it stands exposed, he said. Seeking a reply from Nath over his devotion to Hanuman, Chouhan said, “No one will forget those who were pampering the network of SIMI in Madhya Pradesh. Those who opposed the surgical strike and glorified terrorists are now talking about banning Bajrang Dal.” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Sigh too posted several tweets in this regard. “Modi ji's Religion is Hindutatva' and not Hindu or Sanatan Dharm. As Savarkar ji has said Hindutatva has nothing to do with Hindu Religion' Bajrang Dal has nothing to do with Lord Hanuman. It is an organisation of goons, Singh said in a tweet.