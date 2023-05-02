Will act against Bajrang Dal, PFI: Cong manifesto
BENGALURU: The Congress was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) “spreading hatred” amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls released on Tuesday.
The action would include a ‘ban’ against such organisations, it said, adding that its government would “repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government” within one year of coming to power.
“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations,” Congress said.
In the manifesto -- ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (Peaceful garden of all communities) -- released by Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the State unit chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, among others, the opposition party reiterated its five guarantees - Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi, and Shakti.
“I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation,” said Kharge.
The party also promised to enact a ‘Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act’ if voted to power, and said it would reject the National Education Policy and form a State Education Policy. Shivakumar said: “If we come to power, it will be like people coming to power. This is how we will govern the state. Give us your support and we will live up to our promises.” ↔ More on P6
