Virat, Gambhir fined 100% match fees for verbal spat

LUCKNOW: Cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants held in Lucknow on Monday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

The altercation happened after RCB had bowled LSG out for 108 after scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory.

During the Lucknow innings, Kohli had celebrated the fall of wickets with his usual aggressive gestures.

In the previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win.

Not only did Kohli blow kisses at the Lucknow crowd when their team lost a wicket, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips emulating the keep silent sign.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking something when Gambhir came and took Mayers away.

A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir animatedly speaking to Virat Kohli.

Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.