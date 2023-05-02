BJP booth president murdered in Bengal's East Midnapore

KOLKATA: Tension continued to grip Moyna in East Midnapore on Tuesday after a local BJP booth president was murdered in the area.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the deceased party booth president Bijoy Krishna Bhunia was picked up by goons close to former Trinamool Congress legislator Sangram Dolui on Monday evening and hacked.

Dolui, however, rejected the allegations by Adhikari and claimed that the murder was a result of a fight between two groups.

Since Tuesday morning, tension mounted in Moyna, as the local BJP supporters protested by blocking roads and burning tyres. Soon the LoP reached the spot.

"In the recent past, a number of people in this area who were earlier with Trinamool Congress have joined BJP. This has made the ruling party jittery ahead of the forthcoming panchayat elections. So, the ruling party-backed goons are trying to create fresh tension in the area and Bijoy Krishna Bhunia became a victim of it. I promise you to see it through to the end," Adhikari told the agitating party supporters.

Later, speaking to the media persons, he said that their demand is a central agency probe in the matter. "Since the murder was conducted by the local Trinamool Congress goons in association with some local police personnel, we have no faith in a probe by state police. Our demand is also that the post-mortem be conducted in any central government-run hospital in the state and not in any state-run hospital."

Meanwhile, the victim's family has already approached the Calcutta High Court regarding the same. In the petition, it has also been alleged that the local police while registering the FIR refused to incorporate the points mentioned by the victim's family members.

BJP has called for a 12-hour strike at Moyna on Wednesday as a protest against the killing.