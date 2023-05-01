With one rouge elephant removed, another one takes over at Idukki

A shed belonging to one Rajan at Chinnakanal was razed down by an angry herd of elephants led by Chakakomban.

According to a local, for the past two months Rajan was unwell and was at another place and hence was saved, but his dwelling has been completely knocked down by Chakakomban.

This sudden attack has sent shockwaves to the locals, who for the past five years were living in a state of fear due to the exploits of Arikomban.

"We felt that the bad times were behind us, but with what happened early in the morning, things appear bleak," said a local.

Incidentally on Friday, when the first attempt to capture Arikomban failed, Chakakomban was reported to be watching all the events of the officials and four kumki elephants from a distance.

But on Saturday, when Arikomban was finally tranquilised and transported to about 21 kms to a deep forest area, Chakakomban was missing, but resurfaced late Sunday night.