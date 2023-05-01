Samyukta Maharashtra Movement: Shinde, Guv offer tributes

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day on Monday. CM reached Hutatma Chowk and laid floral tributes during this he was accompanied by party leader and officials.

Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad was the predecessor organization of Samyuktha Maharashtra Samithi created with the claim for a distinct Marathi-speaking state out of the State of Bombay with Bombay as its capital. It was established on 1 November 1955 under the leadership of Keshavrao Jedhe in Pune.

While Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais spoke during the official program organized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan congratulated Marathi people. "It is also 'International Labor Day', today and it is our duty to remember that the formation of the state of Maharashtra was because of the 'Sweat and blood' of the laborers. On 19 February 2023, my government has accepted the song "Jai Jai Maharashtra Maajha" as the state song," said the governor.

Governor also praised the state government for combating Covid-19 in a well-planned manner and said "Combatting with all the three waves of Covid-19 in a well-planned manner, Maharashtra has set an example before the entire nation. Now that there is a rise in graph of Covid patients, I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to take care of their health."

Listing down his government achievements Governor claimed that his government has provided one lakh 25 thousand jobs by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU's) with 45 different industries and industrial groups. In order to make the youth of the state employable, the Maharashtra State Skill University has been established and at least 500 youths from each district will be made employable by imparting training to them in various hospitality sectors like water tourism, agriculture tourism, Caravan tourism, adventure tourism and sustainable tourism, mentioned Governor.

On Sunday, CM Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met the people injured in the Bhiwandi building collapsed on Saturday night. CM Shinde met with the injured labourers and inquired about their condition. He also inquired about the two children who survived the accident. The two children have been identified as Prem and Prince. The CM has also given instructions to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense.