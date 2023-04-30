Telangana Secretariat built in tune with people’s aspirations: KCR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that Telangana state Secretariat has been constructed in an innovative manner in tune with the people's aspirations.

He said that the new Secretariat complex strengthens the self-respect of Telangana and reflects the prestige of the state to shine brightly.

On the occasion of the inauguration of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Building, the chief minister greeted the people of the state.

KCR claimed that the state of Telangana, which was achieved through many sacrifices and in a peaceful way, has emerged as a role model state for the country and a thriving state in recent times.

KCR expressed happiness that the construction of the new Secretariat, which overcame many hurdles and criticism, was completed within a short period of time as a pride to the country, has become available to the people.

He said that the Secretariat is constructed by adopting the highest technical values keeping in mind the administrative needs of the future generations.

The Chief Minister said that the new Secretariat is the country's first eco-friendly wonderful structure built by complying with all the standards and possessing a slew of unique features. The new Secretariat is built for employees to work in a most pleasant environment and will greatly influence the functioning of the government to pave the way for a qualitative change.

The Chief Minister said that the structure of the Secretariat has been done to ensure the continuation of good governance towards the realisation of the goals set by the government and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

KCR said that Telangana is the first state in the country named the state Secretariat after great leader Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He said that the reason behind naming Ambedkar Secretariat is to ensure the SC, ST, BC, minority, women and poor communities get equal rights in socio-economic, political and cultural fields.

The Chief Minister said that the Telangana Martyrs Memorial and the sky-high Ambedkar statue stands as a guiding force for the next generations. He claimed that the Telangana state Secretariat is named after Ambedkar with a big goal of delivering good governance to the people and receiving accolades from the nation by strengthening the state administration.

The CM said that, as the youngest state in the country, compared to other states, Telangana is providing welfare governance for all sections of people and stood as an ideal state for the country.

KCR hoped that the Telangana governance from the new Secretariat will inspire the entire country.

He exuded confidence that the blooming Telangana will shine further and the progress achieved will continue with a vision.

On this occasion, the CM congratulated the workers and masons who played a great role in constructing the iconic structure of Secretariat, professionals of all fields who worked hard, architects, who provided incredible models, the contracting agencies for its tireless job, their engineers, the R&B minister and engineers.