Seizures total Rs 305 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

BENGALURU: Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 305 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The total seizures (Rs 305.43 crore) include cash (Rs Rs 110 crore), liquor (Rs 74 crore), gold and silver (Rs 81 crore), freebies (Rs 22 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 18 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 2,346 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. The seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to 27 period), according to officials.