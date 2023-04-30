4.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K

SRINAGAR: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 5.15 am, with a depth of 5 km.

The latitude and longitude were reported to be 35.06 and 74.49 respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2023, 05:15:34 IST, Lat: 35.06 & Long: 74.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.