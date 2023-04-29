Book hate speech cases even without complaint, directs SC
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint, terming these speeches as a “serious offence” capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country.
Extending the scope of its 2022 order beyond three states — Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna also made it clear to authorities that any hesitation to act will be viewed as contempt of the top court and appropriate action will be taken against the erring officers.
“Respondent Nos...(all states and UTs) shall ensure that immediately as and when any speech or any action takes place which attracts offences such as Sections 153A, 153B and 295A and 505 of the IPC etc., suo motu action will be taken to register cases even if no complaint is forthcoming and proceed against the offenders in accordance with law,” it directed.
The bench ordered that the Director General of Police of all the States and UTs issue direction(s) to their subordinates so that appropriate action in law will be taken at the earliest.
“We make it clear that any hesitation to act in accordance with this direction will be viewed as contempt of this Court and appropriate action will be taken against the erring officers. We further make it clear that such action will be taken irrespective of the religion that the maker of the speech or the person who commit such act belongs to, so that the secular character of Bharat as is envisaged by the Preamble, is preserved and protected.”
The top court’s order came on a plea filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah, who had initially sought direction against the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to register cases against those delivering hate speeches.
