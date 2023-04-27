SpiceJet appoints Arun Kashyap as chief operating officer

GURUGAM: Budget airline SpiceJet on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its chief operating officer with effect from June 12.

Arun Kashyap will report to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in his new role.

Kashyap is an accomplished industry veteran with 25 years of experience and joins SpiceJet from Air India where he is the chief technical officer.

This is his second stint at SpiceJet, having previously served as chief program and transformation officer at the airline.

He has previously also worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO (chief operating officer), he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline. With his experience and proven track record, I am confident he will do extremely well in his new role. I wish him all the best."

SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s and Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik or UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India.