SC can’t alter fundamental architecture of law: Centre

NEW DELHI: The court can neither rewrite nor alter provisions and the very fundamental architecture of a law as conceived at the time of its framing even by reading something into it, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Centre’s submission came when a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha was hearing pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the impact of the socio-legal recognition of same-sex relationships as “marriage” on the society as a whole has to be kept in mind before any decision is taken.

“The matter cannot be just viewed as an individualistic constitutional pursuit, and the larger interests of human society and Indian society need to be appreciated in this regard,” he said.

“The tall claims of ‘scientific evidence’, especially with regard to the impact of socio-legal recognition to non-heterosexual relationships as ‘marriage’, considering the nascent history of the same, require far more evidence, material and time before any sweeping claims can be made or accepted,” he said.