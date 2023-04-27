Four injured in multi-vehicle pile up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

RAIGAD (Maharashtra): As many as four people were injured after seven vehicles rammed into each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, informed officials on Thursday. The rescue team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in March, three people were killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Urse village on Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, one of the deceased has been identified as Vijay Vishwanath Khair. "The car was on its way to Pune from Mumbai. It hit a loaded stationary truck from behind, parked on the roadside and three people including the driver died in this incident", said the police.

Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital. The police said that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck and all three people died on the spot.

"The traffic was affected but later after removing the damaged vehicle from the road, everything was brought back to normal", added the police officials.