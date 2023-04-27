Dantewada attack: Eye-witness recalls horrific scene of blast

DANTEWADA: A day after the Naxal attack in Dantewada, which led to the death of 10 District Reserve Guards (DRG) and one driver, an eye-witness who was a part of the convoy that was targeted, recalled the horrific scene of the blast.

Yuvraj Singh, the eye-witness said that he was in the second position of the convoy but the other car overtook him, and within seconds the blast took place leaving all of them completely stunned.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Three of our cars were travelling in Aranpur. We travelled around 10 km. My car was on second position in the convoy, but a piece of wood had come under the wheel of my car, and it took me some time to remove it. By then, the other vehicle overtook me. The driver who overtook my car usually didn't drive fast".

"Before I could understand anything, I saw the car first catch fire and then completely burnt down. When the blast took place, I was left stunned for some time," he added.

The eye-witness further said that they came out of the vehicle, the jawans cover-fired against the bullet shots by Naxals. But, the Naxals got away due to the heavy dense forests.

10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and the driver of their vehicle were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

On Wednesday after getting a report of the Naxal attack, Chief Minister Baghel said that the fight with Naxals is in its last stage and Naxals won't be spared.

"There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared, said CM.

After the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM and took stock of the situation. In a telephonic conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state government.

As per the police, the 10 slain DRG personnel were identified as Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam, Jagdish Kavasi.

In addition, the deceased driver has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav. The area where the blast took place is around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.