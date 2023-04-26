Shiv Sena (UBT) to launch agitation against refinery in Ratnagiri

The meeting was called to take a stand on the multi-billion project and decide the future course of action. The decision was taken on a day when the Ratnagiri police arrested 111 people, most of them women, during a protest against the proposed refinery, an official said. More than 100 women were among the protesters who tried to block a road in Barsu and Solgaon areas of the district, around 400km from Mumbai, by lying on the ground to stop government vehicles from entering the proposed site of the refinery, he said.