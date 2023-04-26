Another coaching student in Kota dies by suicide

JAIPUR: A 19-year-old student preparing for NEET exam died by suicide in her hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota.

Rashi Jain, a resident of Sagar (MP), was staying in Kota for the past one year, for her coaching.

According to her friends, Rashi was stressed as she was not keeping well.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Her post-mortem was conducted at MBS Hospital on Wednesday. The police have informed the relatives, said officials.

Rashi used to live in a UK hostel in the Talwandi area. She had stopped attending her coaching classes but was to appear in the NEET UG exam on May 7.

On not seeing Rashi since Tuesday morning, the other students informed the hostel operator and police.

When the police arrived, they found her body hanging from a noose. She was the youngest in the family. Her father is into farming.

Police officials said that the girl took the extreme step on Tuesday afternoon and that the exact reason was yet to be ascertained.

Notably, there have been series of suicides in Kota by students availing coaching facilities here to prepare for medical and engineering exams.

Ali Raja, a resident of UP, committed suicide on January 14. He was preparing for JEE. The very next day, Ranjit (22), a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, hanged himself. A suicide note was found with the student.

On January 19, a student attempted suicide in the Jawahar Nagar police station area. The student set himself ablaze by pouring inflammable material on himself. He was saved by the locals who rushed him to a hospital. The student is a resident of West Champaran district of Bihar.

Similarly, on January 29, a coaching student attempted suicide in Vigyan Nagar area. The student jumped down from the fourth floor balcony of the hostel. He was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. CCTV footage of the student falling from the balcony was also revealed.

On February 8, a girl student committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multistorey building in the Ledmark City area of Kunhadi police station area.

On February 24, 17-year-old Abhishek, a resident of Badaun in UP, committed suicide by hanging himself. He was living in Kota for two years. Abhishek was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from a coaching institute. He was not going to coaching for some time and was attending online classes from the hostel itself.