Maun ki Baat on Adani, China issue: Jairam Ramesh takes dig on Modi

Meanwhile, there is 'Maun ki Baat - silence on Adani, China, Satyapal Malik's revelations, destruction of MSMEs and other important issues."

On April 30, PM Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" 100th episode will be aired on which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise 100 programmes in each Vidhan Sabha constituency across the country.

To make it special, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put together a plan in place. The party assigned constituencies to Union Ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. The MPs have been advised to be in their parliamentary constituencies.

Top party leaders including national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those leaders who will participate in various programmes on the day.

The central government will release Rs 100 coins to mark the special occasion. Prime Minister's unique and direct communication with the citizens through Radio, Mann Ki Baat has completed 99 Episodes till now. It has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation, Vocal for Local etc.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on Industries like Khadi, Indian Toy Industry, Startups in Health, AYUSH, Space etc. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication, said the statement.

The popular program on All India Radio, Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat was started on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM on the entire AIR and DD network.