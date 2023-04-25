Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes

KOCHI: An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 at a school in Kerala's Thrissur died when a mobile phone on which she was watching a video exploded in her hand.
The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away.
A team of local police officials have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service.
