Drone seen near Kejriwal's residence, probe underway: Delhi Police

Police are verifying the facts, the Delhi Police added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that information has been received that a drone was seen near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are verifying the facts," the official statement said.

Police are verifying the facts, the Delhi Police added.

