PM’s Mann ki Baat has 23 cr regular listeners

NEW DELHI: Nearly 23 crore people tune in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65 per cent listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi, according to a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak. The survey also found that the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, the 100th edition of which will be broadcast this coming Sunday, is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners at 17.6%.