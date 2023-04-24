Ex-MLA Maya Kodnani along with advocates comes out of the Sessions Court after the verdict on Naroda Gam massacre case
Naroda Gam riot case: SIT to challenge acquittals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) will challenge before the Gujarat High Court the recent acquittal of all 67 accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case by a special court, sources said. Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for Special Investigation Team cases, on April 20 acquitted all 67 accused, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, more than two decades after 11 Muslims were killed during post-Godhra riots in Naroda.

