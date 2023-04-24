Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram found dead at home

BENGALURU: Kannada Television actor Sampath J Ram died allegedly by suicideat his home near Bengaluru's Nelamangala on Saturday.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

According to police, the actor was suffering from depression for not getting desired opportunities in the Kannada film and serial industry.

The actor played important roles in several TV serials and films such as 'Agnisakshi' and 'Sri Balaji Photo Studio'. Sampath's friend Rajesh Dhruva, who is also an actor, confirmed the news of Sampath's death in a Facebook post.