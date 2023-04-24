Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal remains in ICU: Hospital

CHANDIGRAH: Former Punjab chief minister and Parkash Singh Badal continues to be in the intensive care unit of a private hospital with doctors closely monitoring his health condition.

The 95-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Monday evening, the private hospital said, ''Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit).'' However, hospital sources said there was a slight improvement in Badal's health condition.

They said if the veteran Akali leader maintains a steady progress in his health condition over the next few days, he may be shifted to a private ward.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh enquired about Badal's health last week and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

Badal tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.