AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday extended its support to the country's top wrestlers, staging a protest here in Jantar Mantar against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding registration of an FIR against him over complaints of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers.

AAP's Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta on Monday, who met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, said the Delhi Police should immediately lodge an FIR against WFI president Singh.

"Top athletes have levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against Singh. The wrestlers had staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar three months ago. Under pressure, the Sports Ministry set up an enquiry committee.

"It's unfortunate that the wrestlers need to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court over FIR registration and also to demand justice," he said.

The AAP leader said that even after three months, the enquiry report has not been made public.

"Players are seeking an FIR against Singh, and that athletes are required to stage a protest again is proof that the BJP government does not take action against influential persons despite serious allegations," he said.

Gupta further said no FIR has been lodged against Singh as "the Delhi Police is under the pressure of the Central government".

He said the AAP stands with the wrestlers, adding the party wants the Central government to act on the demands of the wrestlers and lodge an FIR against Singh at the earliest.