NSA warrants against Amritpal Singh executed today: Punjab IGP

CHANDIGARH: National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning, said Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill after 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing.

"Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

