Kaliaganj rape-murder: Death by toxic substance, reveals post-mortem

UTTAR DINAJPUR: Amid the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, SP North Dinajpur Sana Akhtar on Saturday said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.

This comes after a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing.

On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.

Giving details about the incident, SP Dinajpur said, "We found a body of a girl, and police reached the spot. Probe began. The Main accused, and his father was detained. The case was registered based on the family's complaint. Both accused were sent to 14-day police custody"