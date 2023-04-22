Poonch terror attack: Mortal remains of soldiers reach native villages

Day after the terror attack on troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, claiming the lives of five soldiers, the army launched a massive operation to hunt down what it said was a group of about six to seven terrorists, who were behind this attack. "The army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, near the area where the incident took place yesterday," a defence source told ANI.

"Multiple special forces teams, along with drones and surveillance helicopters, have been rushed to the area to help carry out search-and-destroy operations there," the source said. The security forces, including the army, police and intelligence agencies are coordinating the operations. As per sources, the terrorists are suspected to have been from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).