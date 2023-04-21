Your service to nation truly commendable: Murmu to bureaucrats

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted all civil servants on Civil Services Day and said their service to the nation has been truly commendable.

The Centre celebrates April 21 as Civil Services Day as an occasion for bureaucrats to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

"Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance," Murmu tweeted.