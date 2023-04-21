No lawyer can go on stir or abstain from court: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday said no lawyer can go on strike or abstain from court work and asked all high courts to constitute ‘grievance redressal committees’ headed by their chief justices to address the problems of advocates.
“We once again reiterate that no member of the Bar can go on strike and/or abstain himself from court working. Time and again, this Court has emphasised and criticized the advocates going on strike,” the bench said.
