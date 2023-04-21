'India number one in digital payments, rural economy is transforming'

He said that no matter how great our yojanas are, no matter how good they look on paper, the last-mile delivery is the deciding factor.

"The civil servants are preparing the country for a big leap. They have given hope of good governance to the poor and speeded up development in India," said PM Modi.

Lauding the work done by the civil servants, he said that if the country has gained momentum in the past nine years it would not have been possible without their efforts.

"In the last 9 years, if even the poorest of the poor of the country has got the confidence of good governance, then your hard work has also been there in this. If India's development has gained new momentum in the last 9 years, it was also not possible without your participation. Despite the Covid crisis, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world," he said.

"The government is working with the vision to serve everyone by efficiently using their time and resources. Our mantra continues to be the nation first, citizen first," he added.

'Civil Services Day' is observed on April 21 every year to acknowledge the work of all the officers engaged in different public service departments in the country.