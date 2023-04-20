Cook meets Modi, commits to Apple growing, investing more in India

NEW DELHI: Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

According to government sources, iPhone maker Apple is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around 2 lakh soon.

“An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India,” Prime Minister tweeted on meeting Apple CEO. Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened Apple’s first official retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday and will launch another in Delhi on Thursday.

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook tweeted with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.