Black Day for Indian democracy: Mehbooba on Rahul's appeal dismissal

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday lashed out at the BJP after a Gujarat court rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea in a defamation case, saying it is a ''black day'' for Indian democracy.

She also charged that opposition leaders are being hounded, saying they are either in jails or will be sent to jail. ''Today is a black day in the democratic history of the country, which takes pride in being mother of democracy. The way Rahul Gandhi is being treated shows that BJP wants to end democracy. They want to establish one party system -- The BJP 'Rashtra' -- by sidelining the Constitution,'' she told reporters here, 55 km from Srinagar.

The PDP leader was reacting to a Surat court rejecting Gandhi's appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, ''Judiciary is the last hope of the people but its role off late has given rise to questions''.

Look at the Article 370 petitions, they are pending for several years without a hearing, she said.

''The case of Bilkis Bano is pending but Rahul Gandhi case is being expedited,'' she added. The PDP leader said it seems that the BJP was ''scared'' of the popularity of Gandhi ''who has emerged as a credible face after the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''I am hopeful that people will rise against the misrule of the West India Company just like they did against the East India company before 1947,'' she added.