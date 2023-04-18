Total nonsense, I am with NCP till my last breath: Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: In a categorical declaration, Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar termed "utter nonsense" all speculation of his plotting a "political earthquake" and vowed to remain with NCP till his "last breath", here on Tuesday.

Dismissing the rumours circulating since the past few days, he aggressively countered to the volley of questions from mediapersons: "How many times do I have to deny all this... Should I now give you an affidavit?"

"Let me make it clear once and finally... I am with the NCP... Never have I indicated that I will support the Bharatiya Janata Party. Some people are spreading these canards to mislead the NCP rank and file. I shall remain and work under the guidance of our President Sharad Pawar Saheb till my last breath," Pawar asserted.

His statement came after some leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP dropped hints over the past few days over certain major "political upheavals" expected to rock the state politics in the next few days, and further fuelled by media speculation.

A visibly annoyed Ajit Pawar appealed - "Now, please now rest this chapter... there are other bigger problems before the state and we have to concentrate on them".

Pawar also rubbished reports alleging that he had purportedly carved out a separate group of 40 MLAs within the NCP, acquired their signatures of support and would make his move at the appropriate moment.

"I have not called any meeting of MLAs as claimed... Some MLAs come to meet me for party work, their constituencies or other official work, that cannot be interpreted in such a manner," said Pawar, trying to draw the curtains on the debate.

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar defended his nephew and said: "There's no truth in the talks about Ajit Pawar... He has not called any (MLAs') meetings today... We are all working unitedly to strengthen the NCP."

"What's in your mind is not in our thoughts," added Pawar for added effect, amid reports that Ajit Pawar was preparing to trigger a "political earthquake" and commanded the loyalty of at least 40 NCP MLAs.