Online common test for Agniveers, others begins

NEW DELHI: The online common entrance examination (CEE), the first level of screening in the recruitment procedure for Agniveers, junior commissioned officers and others, commenced across the county on Monday, officials said.

The CEE began at 375 examination centres spread across 176 pan-India locations and will continue till April 26, they said.

The Army recently announced a change in the Agniveer recruitment process and candidates wanting to join the force will now have to first appear for an online CEE, followed by physical fitness and medical tests.