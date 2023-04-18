ED sleuths attach Karti’s Rs 11.04-cr properties

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties to the tune of Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money laundering case.

The ED said of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset in Coorg district of Karnataka.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the statement said. The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification granted during tenure of his father as Union minister.