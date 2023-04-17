Mild earthquake felt in Assam’s Kamrup, no damage reported

GUWAHATI: A mild intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Assams Kamrup district on Monday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor was felt in Kamrup district and adjoining areas, as well as along the Assam-Bhutan border areas.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface, caused panic among the residents who rushed out of their homes. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

The quake occurred 24 hours after a similar earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt in southern Manipur's Bishnupur district and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

A similar earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in northern Tripura's Dharmanagar and adjoining Assam on Saturday. The quake had struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.