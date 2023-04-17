Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
"My report, following a Covid-19 test undertaken on doctors' advice, has come out positive. I request all those who had been in contact with me over the past few days to take all precautions and go and get themselves tested at the nearest health facility," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android