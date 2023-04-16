UP: Atiq Ahmed's killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

Internet was suspended thereafter in Prayagraj. However, it has been restored in some parts of the district.

After the killing of the gangsters in police custody, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting last night and ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

Three-member judicial enquiry committee pertaining to the murder of Atiq Ahmed, his brother, will give a report to the UP government in two months.

The committee will be headed by Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad HC, including retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and Retired District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni.

Security was heightened in the city after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj yesterday.

Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.