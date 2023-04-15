Kharge dials Kejri facing CBI probe, calls for Oppn unity
NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day after the AAP convenor was summoned by the CBI, and stressed the need for opposition parties to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections, sources said.
Kharge is learnt to have expressed solidarity with Kejriwal, who will appear before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday. Kharge’s outreach is part of the Congress’s efforts to bring several like-minded parties together on a common platform against the BJP.
The Congress president will host a meeting of senior leaders of various parties in the next few days to chalk out a common programme. Kharge has already spoken to a number of opposition leaders.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh attended meetings of opposition parties during the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament and has been vocal against the Centre on the Adani issue and the demand for a JPC probe.
