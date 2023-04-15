G20 countries have backed many of Indian proposals: Finance Minister
WASHINGTON: Many of India’s proposals have been well supported by the G20 bloc and there has been an active engagement, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a series of meetings with her counterparts from the influential grouping here.
India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and aims to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies.
Sitharaman met her counterparts from the G20 nations on the sidelines of the annual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington on Thursday. “We were happy to see that most of India’s proposals have been well supported and there has been an active engagement,” she said.
The minister said discussions at the second meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors under India’s presidency spread over three sessions - the global economy, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, financial sector, financial inclusion, and international taxation.
The meetings saw the participation of around 350 delegates with 13 invitee countries and various international and regional organisations, she said.
Sitharaman said there were six takeaways from the G20 meetings.
These included a successful discussion on the debt restructuring and debt vulnerabilities with the hosting of the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable and reforming multilateral development banks, an Indian initiative, which has been well received, she said.
The acceptance of an expert group where we have two co-conveners, strengthening the multilateral development bank’s issue has received a lot of warmth, she said.“This expert group is going about its work and hopefully by July, we should have something on the table for the members to discuss it,” she said.
Another takeaway was the global partnership for financial inclusion where digital public infrastructure has found a lot of traction.
“We’ve had discussions in Bengaluru, we are having discussions here as well. Leveraging DPI, which is the digital public infrastructure for achieving global financial inclusion, is a subject which every country has taken a keen interest in and people are looking at how best they can catch up with bringing inclusion through the use of technology,” she said.
Sitharaman said she was grateful to Singapore for having reconnected the fact that both countries are now in agreement with the cross-border payments.
She said cross-border payment per se has the strength of being an important instrument which can find a good buy-in from all the countries.
“The two-pillar international tax package which was agreed upon in October 2021, swift implementation has been called for by all members. The progress that we’re making in this area is also to bring in greater transparency in trial international tax reforms,” she said.
The last and sixth one is the general consensus on regulations related to crypto assets, Sitharaman said.
“The discussion on crypto also highlighted the fact that it’s not going to be confined to one part of the world. Its implications can affect emerging market economies as well. “So even as we’re talking about crypto, the impact that it can have on developed economies and the impact it can have on emerging markets. developing economies have also been taken on board,” Sitharaman said.
