Did not get invite for Ambedkar statue inauguration: Tamilisai

Ambedkar spoke about women empowerment but there was no invitation for a woman Governor, she claimed.
HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said she did not get an invitation for the inauguration of a giant statue of BR Ambedkar here on the latter's 132nd birth anniversary.

''...it was a big event. There was no any invitation for me. If I would have got the invitation, I would have come and participated, in the great personality our honourable Ambedkar ji. Not only, he is the father of our Constitution, but he has put forth his words for development of the country, for women empowerment particularly,'' she told news channels here. ''I also felt very bad.... I paid my floral tributes to Ambedkar ji yesterday,'' she said.

It is not good to underestimate Governors: Tamilisai

The State government on Friday unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of Ambedkar at the Hussain Sagar Lake here on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Relations between Raj Bhavan and the TRS government have not been on the best of terms and Soundararajan had earlier complained of protocol not being followed during her visits to the districts.

