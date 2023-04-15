Delhi to follow TN, to move resolution against Lt Guv
NEW DELHI: Lauding the Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a time frame for Governors to approve Bills passed by the State legislatures, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government would move a similar resolution in the next Assembly session.
In his letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, Kejriwal said the Governors/Lt. Governors of non-BJP ruled governments were indefinitely holding Bills in violation of Constitutional scheme and disrespecting people’s mandate.
Commending the TN Assembly for passing the resolution urging the Union government and the President of India to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills, he said, “In this spirit, I will table a similar resolution in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in the upcoming session, urging the Centre to fix time limits for Governors and Lt Governors to carry out their constitutional functions. We should collectively resist any action to decimate or obliterate State/NCT governments.”
