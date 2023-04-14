Govt's initiatives improved women's overall health: PM Modi

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the initiatives taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre have proved to be effective in improving the overall health of women in the country.

PM Modi, dwelling at length on the impact of the measures taken in the field of healthcare on the welfare of women, said: "There has always been a traditional reluctance of women to spend on their health."

"The increase in the number of toilets saved women from many ailments and Ujjwala connections saved them from smoke-related problems. Jal Jeevan Mission helped with waterborne diseases and Mission Indradhanush saved them by free vaccination for serious diseases," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Scheme and National Nutrition Mission have improved the health indicators among women.

"When the government is sensitive and there is a feeling of service towards the poor, such work is done," he added.

On Friday, PM Modi laid the foundation and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges to the nation.

He also laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launched 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to the eligible beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his understanding of the plight of lack of financial resources for medical treatment for a poor family.

He talked about the Ayushman Yojana that provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing affordable medicine.

He also mentioned ceilings on the cost of stents and knee implants and free dialysis centres in every district, adding that more than 1.5 lakh wellness centres are providing important tests for early diagnosis and better treatment.

PM Modi also spoke about the Pradhanmantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan that is "addressing a key medical challenge of the country and the poor".

Preventive health care focus via cleanliness, Yoga and Ayurveda will improve wellness and prevent disease, he said.

Reflecting on the successes of the government schemes, the Prime Minister gave the example of Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, and said that it has become a support system for the poor, helping them save Rs 80,000 crore.

He credited the Jan Aushadhi Kendras with helping the middle class save Rs 20,000 crore.

He further added that the poor and middle class are saving Rs 13,000 crore every year due to the reduction in the cost of stents and knee implants, while the facility of free dialysis has helped poor kidney patients save Rs 500 crore.

The Prime Minister said that the campaign to hand over about 1 crore Ayushman Bharat Cards has also started in Assam.