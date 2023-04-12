National
Students can attend test from India itself: Ukraine
“On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy foreign minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI: Indian medical students will be allowed to take a key examination from here, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said during her visit to New Delhi.
