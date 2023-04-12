Oppn will jointly fight all polls, says Cong
NEW DELHI: After remaining noncommittal till now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems to have taken the first concrete step to be part of the effort to forge a united front against the Centre-ruling BJP by calling on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and then AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Describing the initiative as “historic”, Kharge said the opposition would unite to fight all upcoming elections, including Assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The leaders, who jointly addressed a press conference after the meeting, parried questions on the leadership issue that has so far marred any efforts to present a united front against the BJP.
“We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties and fight the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this,” Gandhi told reporters while lauding the efforts of Kumar, Yadav and others.
The Bihar chief minister, who broke the alliance with the BJP last August, said, “We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties. We will… sit together, and work unitedly, this has been decided. After today’s discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action,” he said.
“Nitish ji will prove to be the architect of opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” his party said in its social media handle. According to sources, Congress chief Kharge would be meeting top leaders of various Opposition parties in the coming few days.
