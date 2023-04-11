Marching orders for Group Captain who downed IAF copter

Six IAF personnel on board the chopper and a civilian on the ground were killed in the crash. The sources said the IAF can only act on the GCM’s recommendation after a decision on a case relating to the incident by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to laid down norms, the Chief of Air Staff has to give an approval on the recommendation of the GCM for sacking of the official.

The sources said the order of the GCM will be put up before the IAF chief after a decision on the case by the court.

The GCM was constituted based on the findings of a Court of Inquiry (CoI) into the incident.

The CoI into the incident found that the Mi-17 V-5 helicopter was hit by a ground-based missile. The probe had found that the ‘Identification of Friend or Foe’ (IFF) system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there were “vital gaps” in communication and coordination between the ground staff and the crew of the chopper. It also found violations of standard operating procedures. The IFF helps air defence radars identify whether an aircraft or helicopter is friendly or hostile.