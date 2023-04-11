India rejects China stand on Shah’s Arunachal visit

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday firmly rejected China’s objection to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted the state “was, is and will” always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality. “We completely reject it... Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India,” Bagchi said.