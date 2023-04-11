Explainer: The Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the Amul vs Nandini battle heats up in poll-bound Karnataka, at the heart of a seemingly corporate war is the Kannadiga pride and the rural economy dependent on the home-grown brand and the ruling BJP may have to do a tightrope walking to steer clear of the issue that may well dominate the political narrative in the coming days, much as it has hogged the limelight over the weekend.

What is the Amul Vs Nandini battle. Why does the opposition see red over the Gujarat dairy brand’s Bengaluru foray with its brand of milk and curd. An explainer from PTI seeks to shed light on the issue.

Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul’s announcement on April 5 to enter enter the Karnataka market to supply its milk and curd has given the opposition yet another ammunition to fire at the ruling BJP, much as it came months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that the two brands’ cooperation could “do wonders” for the dairy sector. Shah also holds the Cooperation portfolio.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) have trained their guns at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state when the assembly elections are just a month away, expressing fears that Nandini, the Rs 21,000 crore brand, from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), could be merged with the Gujarat-based Amul. The people of the state have an emotional connect with Nandini.

The opposition alleges that the BJP wants to merge the 49-year-old KMC’s Nandini with its much elder Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) so that there could be “One nation, one Amul” in the country. The BJP has emphatically rejected the charge.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka party in-charge Randeep Surjewala alleged the BJP was trying to “sell off” Nandini.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy too flayed the state government on this issue.

Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, alleged Amul has this ‘bad thinking’ to finish off its lone competitor Nandini in Karnataka itself.

The BJP led central government’s official policy is “One Nation, One Amul, One Milk and One Gujarat,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government is clear on the issue of Amul. Accusing Congress of politicising Amul’s entry to Karnataka, Bommai said: “We have absolute clarity with regard to Amul. Nandini is a national brand. It is not restricted to Karnataka. We have popularised Nandini as a brand in other states as well.” The Chief Minister stressed that several major dairies of KMF in the state have been established during BJP rule.

While a litre of Nandini’s toned milk costs Rs 39, the same quantity of Amul is priced at Rs 52.