AAP gets national status; CPI, NCP, TMC lose tag

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday recognised Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

It also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in UP, BRS in Andhra, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram. AAP gained status for performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.